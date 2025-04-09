‘Flash mob performance' surprises Harrogate shoppers in town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers in Harrogate town centre were surprised by a surprise flash-mob performance in aid of an important local charity.

Last Saturday, Yorkshire Cancer Research supporters took to the streets in Harrogate with the support of members of community outfit Lucy’s Pop Choir to encourage people to get walking in May and help bring more cancer cures to Yorkshire.

A choir of 40 singers stunned unsuspecting shoppers near the War Memorial with a surprise rendition of Walking on Sunshine and other toe-tapping tunes to raise awareness of the charity’s We Walk for Yorkshire challenge. =

One of the surprise singers was Pete Skinner from Knaresborough, a volunteer at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre in Harrogate.

Flash mob - Yorkshire Cancer Research surprised shoppers in Harrogate with the support of members of Lucy’s Pop Choir. (Picture contributed)

In February 2024, Pete joined the charity’s pioneering cancer exercise service, Active Together Harrogate, to help him recover from his treatment for oesophagus cancer.

A former international bronze medallist in Judo, Pete says he has experienced huge benefits in his physical health since then and will be getting involved in We Walk for Yorkshire along with other members of Active Together.

“After my cancer treatment, I was very weak and lost five stone including a lot of muscle mass,” said Pete.

"Since joining Active Together, the progress in my physical health and fitness has been phenomenal.

"Following 12 weeks of working with the Active Together team, I can now lift the crates and packages in the charity’s Donation Centre.

"I love having the opportunity to give something back to the charity.”

Kim Reeve, a Fitness Instructor at Active Together, has been providing Pete with personalised exercise support after his cancer treatment.

She said: “I feel incredibly grateful to be able to help people, including Pete, get back on their feet following cancer treatment.

"Exercise-led support brings huge physical and mental benefits and it’s remarkable to see the progress made by those taking part in Active Together.

"In fact, many of them are now looking to take part in this year’s We Walk for Yorkshire challenge.”

To find out more about the campaign and sign up to take part, visit We Walk for Yorkshire website at: https://join.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/event/we-walk-for-yorkshire