'Five star' village near Harrogate to opens its award-winning gardens for one day only this weekend

An award-winning village in Nidderdale is to throw open its private gardens to visitors this weekend.

Located ten miles from Harrogate and 14 miles from Pateley Bridge, Darley has a long track record when it comes to beautiful gardens with its residents tending their flowers and plants with loving care.

Darley in Bloom is a small but hard-working, self-funded organisation which punches well above its weight in floral terms.

After achieving previous success in Britain in Bloom competitions in the earlier 2000s, the group has fundraised and then planted and tended more than 40 flowerboxes each year, alongside some natural flower beds, bringing summer and autumn colour throughout the village to keep it looking good.

In 2024, Darley’s efforts were recognised when the village was warded the maximum five Golden Roses in the inaugural Golden Rose Competition organised by Yorkshire in Bloom in 2024.

This Sunday, June 29, will see 12 private gardens of all shapes and sizes opened up for public viewing.

Sue Welch, Chairman of Darley Parish Council, said: "The village is lucky to be home to such an active and caring community.

"Darley in Bloom leads the way in making sure the village looks good, and the parish council and many other local community organisations play their part in providing facilities and involving the whole village in a good range of events."

Maps allowing entry to all the gardens involved can be picked up at a cost of £5 per person at Darley Memorial Hall from 11am.

Refreshments will be available in Darley Village Hall all day, along with several stalls.

Darley was awarded the trophy for the Best Village in the UK in 2007, in the Britain in Bloom contest run by the Royal Horticultural Society, and was then invited to take part in the Champion of Champions Competition in 2008 where it won Gold against much bigger places.