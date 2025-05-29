Five star hotel near Harrogate is to open its own country pub this summer

A new country pub is to open in a historic village near Ripon and it will boast a ‘five star pedigree’ before it is even launched.

Located five miles west of Ripon in the village of Grantley, the new establishment is the work of the neighbouring five-star Grantley Hall and is set to open this summer.

With a focus on seasonal dishes, regional produce and warm Yorkshire hospitality, the Grantley Arms will offer hotel guests and locals a relaxed yet refined setting in which to enjoy the very best of Yorkshire’s local flavours.

At the helm of the operation will be Chef Gavin Swift, currently the Senior Sous Chef at Grantley Hall, who will take on the role of Chef Patron.

The menu will showcase delicious seasonal dishes with a twist on classic pub favourites, all crafted using the finest local ingredients from the region.

Grantley Hall’s Managing Director, Richard Sykes said: “At Grantley Hall, warm hospitality is at the heart of everything we do and that same spirit is what makes a great local pub.

"The opening of our new country pub is a proud new chapter for us.

"We’re incredibly excited to share with both our hotel guests and the local community.

"Whether it’s a leisurely lunch before check-in or a relaxed farewell meal after a stay, we see the pub as a natural extension of the Grantley experience, a place where quality, comfort and Yorkshire charm come together.”

Inside, the interior of the new Grantley Arms will offer a sophisticated yet laidback setting that reflects the character of a traditional village pub.

The space will feature elegant touches and comfortable corners, including seating by a cosy fireplace.

Outside, the terrace will provide a tranquil spot to unwind with a drink in the sunshine with beautiful views.

Whether a light lunch or indulgent evening meal, all dishes will be a celebration of Yorkshire’s natural bounty, said its chef Gavin Swift.

“It’s a real honour to be appointed Chef Patron of the Grantley Arm,” he said.

"I’m proud to take everything we stand for into a relaxed, countryside setting.”