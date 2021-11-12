Fish and chips shop wins title

JR’s Fish and Chips of Boroughbridge Road won the best fish and chips in Yorkshire title at an awards dinner in Leeds recently with the chance of competing for the national awards next spring.

Co owner and director Nadia Ilia said of the England’s Business Awards regional accolade: “We strongly believe that this is not only a big achievement for our business but for Knaresborough as well to have the best fish and chips in Yorkshire here.

“We are family run business servicing Knaresborough and the surrounding area for over 10 years.

“We strongly believe that quality counts in every single aspect of our job.

“We only use the freshest ingredients, all local produce and our fish is sustainable and MSC certified.”

John, owner and master Chef, has over 20 years experience in the catering industry and to further enhance his knowledge in the industry, he has also completed the National Federation of Fish Fryers Training Academy Leeds.

Besides the Best Fish and Chips in Yorkshire Award, JR’s, which also has a shop in Normanton, is honorary and recognised Purveyor of the Proper Chip, awarded by the Proper Chip Association Society.