First picture of giant Harrogate installation expected to be seen by thousands of people

The Harrogate Advertiser has had the first glimpse of the spectacular installation set to light up a Harrogate landmark for one week only as part of HIF’s Summer Festival.

The breathtaking Gaia, a giant 3D sculpture of the Earth as seen from space, will be unveiled tomorrow inside Harrogate’s only Grade I listed building, St Wilfrid's Church located on Duchy Road.

The work of internationally-acclaimed artist Luke Jerram, the public are invited to visit Gaia in a series of hourly sessions from Friday, July 4 to July 12.

The illuminated sculpture will also serve as a stunning backdrop to HACS Harrogate Music Festival, a series of exciting concerts this summer presented by Harrogate International Festivals.

Spectacular - Harrogate International Festivals' Lisa McKiddie, Digital and Communications Coordinator, and Charlotte Wilkinson, Head of Operations, underneath artist Luke Jerram's Gaia in St Wilfrid's Church. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

In particular, it will appear in a performance on Friday, July 4 by Orchestra for the Earth, under the baton of its founder John Warner, an acclaimed conductor who has conducted some of the world’s leading orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Sharon Canavar, HIF’s chief executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Luke Jerram’s awe-inspiring artwork to Harrogate.

"Luke is one of the country’s most talented and pioneering artists and Gaia is among the most astonishing installations I’ve ever seen.”

The out of this world installation, which measures six metres in diameter and was created using Nasa imagery of the Earth’s surface, has previously wowed audiences at iconic locations around the world, including the Natural History Museum in London and the Brisbane Festival in Australia.

It was created in partnership with the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), Bluedot and the UK Association for Science and Discovery Centres.

High-quality events coming up shortly in HACS Harrogate Music Festival:

Renowned Cuban classical guitarist Ahmed Dickinson (July 6).

British vocal ensemble The Marian Consort (July 6).

Conductor and composer Anthony Gray plays the suite suite from Hans Zimmer’s score from Christopher Nolan’s film Interstellar (July 7).

Brass chamber music from Connaught Brass (July 8).

And don’t miss Jali Bakary Konteh playing the Kora as part of HIF’s Young Musicians Series (July 5).

Book a visit to Gaia or a concert: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/festival/outdoor-and-spectacle/