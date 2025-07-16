First look at Harrogate Hospital's groundbreaking new facility which 'will cut patient waiting times'

A major step has been taken in progress towards Harrogate District Hospital’s new Day Case Surgery Centre which is expected to cut patient waiting times.

The new two-storey building, which is being built by UK construction company, Morgan Sindall, will provide a state-of-the-art surgical and imaging service.

A significant milestone has been marked with a ceremony attended by key hospital staff, construction partners and other NHS organisations to celebrate the completion of the building’s structural steel framework.

The construction of the Day Case Surgery and Imaging Centre is being undertaken as part of a £50 million capital investment funded by HDFT and NHS England, which is also being used for the removal of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) at the Harrogate District Hospital site.

HDFT staff, construction partners and representatives from NHS Estates attend the steel signing marks major milestone for Day Case Surgery and Imaging Centre at Harrogate District Hospital. (Picture contributed)

When completed, the centre will house two new operating theatres, two procedure rooms, a dedicated day case ward, and an advanced imaging department.

The imaging facilities will feature two MRI scanners, two CT scanners, three x-ray rooms, seven ultrasound scanners, bone density (Dexa) scanning, and fluoroscopy, which provides real-time imaging of tissue and organs.

At the steel signing event, attendees were given an update on the project’s journey and shown a virtual walk-through of the entire site.

Signatories included Sarah Armstrong, Chair of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust; David Earl, Deputy Medical Director at HDFT; Andrew Gate, Estates Delivery Director from NHS Estates; Ben Hall, Area Director, Morgan Sindall; and Gary Farrow, Managing Quantity Surveyor, Morgan Sindall.

"It has been wonderful to take part in the steel signing, which recognises the progress that has been made in such a short period of time,” said Sarah Armstrong.

"It was only in February that the ground was broken.

“The new facility will allow us to carry out more operations and more scans, which will help us reduce waiting times.”

Construction has now moved on to the next stage which will include laying floors, installation of the roof and cladding of the building.

The internal fit out is due to begin at the start of 2026 with the building projected to be completed and operational by autumn 2026.