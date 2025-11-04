First look at all-new Christmas movie filmed in Knaresborough as video trailer is released on YouTube

The official trailer has been released for a star-studded new Christmas movie shot partly in Knaresborough with Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson.

After the media excitement created at the start of the year when the Hollywood A-listers descended on Knaresborough to film part of a new feel-good British comedy about a former Hollywood action hero who takes on a role in a small-town panto production of Cinderella in England, comes the finished Sky Original movie.

Called Tinsel Town, this very festive movie stars the Golden Globe winning Kiefer Sutherland (24, The Lost Boys, Young Guns) as washed up LA-based actor Bradley Mack, while Rebel Wilson (Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect) plays no-nonsense British choreographer Jill.

What starts as a professional disaster soon blossoms into an unforgettable, heart-warming journey of second chances, surprising friendships, and festive magic.

Scheduled for release on Sky Cinema on December 5, 2025, the new film’s trailer has been posted on YouTube giving pride of place to Knaresborough, which was dusted in snow, festooned in festive decorations and renamed Stonegate for the purposes of the story.

Directed by Chris Foggin, known for the 2022 festive film This Is Christmas, the national media is already hailing Knaresborough as “the UK's most beautiful town” in the build-up to its launch.

Knaresborough locations used in Tinsel Town include the Waterside, Castlegate and Green Dragon Yard, with parts of the production also taking place in Harrogate, Wetherby and Leeds.

During the shoot in Knaresborough, Rebel Wilson shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from filming on social media, thanking the Yorkshire crews and describing her time in the area as “like free cryotherapy” because of the cold weather.

Tinsel Town also stars seasoned British actors Derek Jacobi, Danny Dyer and Meera Syal, as well as a series of cameos featuring British comedians including Katherine Ryan, Jason Manford and Asim Chaudhry.

Also in the cast for her acting debut is Theodora Williams, daughter of Robbie Williams, who plays Cara, the daughter of Rebel Wilson's character.

The film, which will be available from November 28 in the US, was originally known as “A Proper British Christmas”.