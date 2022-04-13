First Knaresborough Spring Fayre proves a hit with town.

Rachel Allan, trainee florists wearing a flower crown, made during a workshop run by Ruebury Flowers in Knaresborough Market Place.

Organised by the new Knaresborough Business Collective, a carousel ride, choir performances and Easter bunny were among the many attractions last Saturday.

Organisers Annie Wilkinson-Gill, of The Crystal Buddha and Natlie Hormer, from Sid Horner and Son, thanked everyone for turning out. ·

“We had the most incredible but busy time and seeing so many happy faces and such a beautiful atmosphere was just wonderful,” stated the organisers.

Zach Earnshaw, and Isla Taylor, of Boroughbridge, having fun one one of the rides.

“The town was bustling and, as the Business Collective it is so important to us that when events like this are on not only the event is busy but also the businesses, so to see the shops, cafes and pubs so busy too was amazing.

“Thank you to all our wonderful helpers, singers, dancers, everybody who made today happen, we are so proud and so happy.”

Meadowside School Choir, Studio 3 Dance and All Together Now Choir gave performances and another attraction was the Easter parade.

Knaresborough Business Collective launched last year as a not-for-profit venture to stage events and be a voice for businesses in the town.

Sofia Mercer, aged 8, of Knaresborough, meeting the Easter Bunny. Picture James Hardisty

I is also a key stakeholder within the council, giving it a say on future decisions.

It works with small businesses, individuals and organisations for the good of the town.

Money from membership goes directly towards events and projects in Knaresborough. Anyone who wishes to become a member should email: [email protected]

Visitors at the Knaresborough Spring Fayre. Pictuer: James Hardisty

Matilda Winder, aged 4, of Knaresborough, having her face painted.