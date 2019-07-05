First glimpse of Harrogate's fun to come when UCI cycling comes to town

Harrogate’s Royal Hall will present three nights of top-quality cycling entertainment when the UCI Road World Championships come to town in September.

The newly-announced events are just a small part of the programme of events to keep the thousands of visitors - and residents - busy in between the races on the nine days the ‘World Cup of cycling’ is hosted by the town.



With 1,400 top international riders from 90 countries based in Harrogate for the week and fans from around the globe expected to fill the town’s hotels, all three shows will feature a host of special guests and provide fun, informative and entertaining insights.

New warning signs for Harrogate drivers



Yorkshire 2019 – the organisers of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships - say the Royal Hall events will include a celebration of Yorkshire’s legendary cycling heritage presented by Ned Boulting and David Millar.



The stage shows are not the only non-racing initiatives being organised by Yorkshire 2019.

During the Championships a 50,000-capacity Fan Zone will be located on The Stray in Harrogate featuring a giant stage and whole host of entertainment is being planned across the nine days.



And cycling legend Sir Bradley Wiggins is coming to Harrogate the same week for Bradley Wiggins: An Evening With at Harrogate Convention Centre.



To celebrate the UCI Road World Championships in September, Harrogate Borough Council has awarded over £31,000 to a selection of local organisations and community groups across the Harrogate district.



Up to £3,000 has been awarded to 28 different organisations, ranging from schools, to parish councils and charities with the aim of making it the most inclusive world championships.

Successful schemes include a project to build a new off-road cycle track, a treasure hunt app to engage with new visitors to the area and more.

How Harrogate public 'moved' Bettys boss in 100th anniversary celebrations