First-ever walking tour by Harrogate couple to shine a light on town's 'inspirational women'

The first ‘husband and wife’ tour guide team in Harrogate are to explore the rich tapestry of women’s history in the town this summer.

Harrogate Walking Tour legend Harry Satloka and his bride-to-be Rebecca Lauren are to lead the the first-ever walking tour exclusively exploring the rich tapestry of women’s history in Harrogate.

Taking place under the banner of the town’s current Women Winning project, the walk will take place on Saturday, August 2 setting off from Harrogate’s War Memorial at 3pm.

The aim of this inaugural walk is to bring to life the stories and incredible achievements of some of the town’s most remarkable women from the last century or so.

Appropriately, it will be Rebecca in charge of the tour, not Harry.

“I appreciate how overlooked or underrated women have been through all times and in all walks of life and I was really pleased to have been asked to organise this walk,” said Harry.

"But as a man, I felt a bit uncomfortable which is why Rebecca will take the lead.

"We have done the research together uncovering some fascinating histories but it will be Rebecca who will tell their stories.

"I’ll be there to guide the walk but I’ll be in the background.”

The walk will cover a wide range of women from different times and backgrounds, whether they appear in plaques, plinths and portraits or not.

It will visit town centre sites particularly linked to them - including among others, the first Yorkshire-born woman to become a doctor and later Harrogate’s first female GP, to one of the country’s first female magistrates as well as a female sporting legend in what was then predominantly deemed to be a man’s sport.

After the walk, ticket holders will join Harry and Rebecca for Afternoon Tea in the West Park Centre on Victoria Avenue in Harrogate.

Tickets including afternoon tea are available from: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/FAVE

Only 30 places are available and people are being advised to book early.

This event is wheelchair and pushchair friendly.

Harrogate Library will also be holding an ancillary exhibition about the town’s remarkable women.