First-ever cultural strategy for all North Yorkshire launched as Harrogate arts sector waits

Harrogate’s arts sector is waiting to see how the first countywide blueprint to maximise the value of cultural assets in North Yorkshire impacts on the town.

It’s now 18 months since the new unitary authority took control of the assets and responsibilities of district councils, including Harrogate Borough Council, as part of the biggest local government reorganisation for 50 years.

Since then, the arts world in the Harrogate area has been waiting with quiet concern how the new, larger unitary authority would handle its new role.

The new cultural strategy was launched last Friday at the Milton Rooms in Malton, when councillors were joined by 150 representatives from leading organisations and creative groups to learn more about what is planned.

Funded by Arts Council England, the strategy has been developed with input from the sector and communities, is already being praised for its commitment to the importance of culture and its “joined-up thinking”.

Ian Read, the chief executive officer of Thirsk-based charity, Rural Arts, which was founded in 1993, said: “With a joined-up approach across the county, we’re excited to support North Yorkshire Council in making excellent culture and creativity more geographically equitable, giving all residents and communities a real desire to live happier and healthier lives as a result, in what is largely a rural county.”

As part of the new plans, there will be a new digital creative hub for all of North Yorkshire and a regional symposium will support resource sharing, collaboration, and improvement across the cultural sector.

The authority’s executive member for the arts, Coun Simon Myers, said: “This strategy is about involving the community on all levels, whether our larger market towns or the smallest villages.

"We want to create accessible cultural experiences for all.”

The council’s strategy also includes plans for more collaborative work with City of York Council and the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The launch saw the spotlight turned on a recent successful event with female filmmakers at Harrogate’s Mercer Gallery which was made possible after the council invested more than £7,000 in new technology.

For more information, visit: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/council-plan-constitution-and-strategies/strategies-plans-and-policies#accordion-content-7-1