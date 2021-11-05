Firms’ chilli hot collaboration

Two local businesses hope they have found the recipe of success over their new collaboration.

Hummus made from Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Chilli oil from Collingham-based Wharfe Valley Farms is now on the menu at North Street Deli, in Wetherby.

Erika Ritchie from Wharfe Valley Farms presented their range of infused flavoured oils to Deli owners and trained chefs Diane Knowles and Alan Heeley who have been running the shop for over ten years.