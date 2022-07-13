Firm to bring its full fibre broadband to Knaresborough

Knaresborough, where Zen will instal its full fibre broadband.

Zen Internet said that as part of its rapid CityFibre partnership roll out, offering Full Fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband, the market town has been highlighted along with Bradford, Exeter and Aberdeen.

Paul Stobart, CEO at Zen Internet, said: “The next few years will be absolutely pivotal for connectivity in the home.

“Deemed the gold rush decade, the 2020s will see implementation of full fibre across the nation.

“By 2030, everyone will have made the switch to full fibre.

“People in Knaresborough can get ahead of the curve by accessing Zen’s award-winning service delivered over CityFibre’s high quality infrastructure.

“We want to inspire the residents of Knaresborough to choose the right path when it comes to their internet connectivity, which will, in turn, unlock the power of sharing, learning, and communication.”

He explained that the firm offers full fibre to the premises to offer download and upload speeds of up to 900Mpbs.