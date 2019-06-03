Firm partners arts festival for summer

Knaresborough estate agency Dacre Son and Hartley has partnered with the town’s Festival of Entertainment and Visual Arts, known as feva.

Staged since 2000, feva grew out of the former Knaresborough folk festival, which was an annual event that started in 1993. Feva is held over 10 days in August and is unique among festivals in Yorkshire as it runs during the summer holidays, which adds to its success.

Barry Blake, feva director, said: “Parents and grandparents from all over the county come to the town to find distractions for kids during the day, while adults find the menu offerings, the wide range of music, plays, walks and talks during the evenings thoroughly enjoyable.

“Apart from acts that come to town from afar, feva also provides a stage for local talent.

“About 300 local people get involved with the festival helping to run it, performing or supporting others by acting as event staff.

“Across the 10 days many thousands attend as spectators.”

Senior Associate Nick Alcock, who is Knaresborough’s branch manager at Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “Feva is a fully-fledged festival, run for the community by the community.

“With more than 80 acts and entertainments taking place throughout the week, including a mix of musical performances and a family-friendly picnic in the park within the grounds of Knaresborough House, which will be hosted by DJ Trev, there is plenty for everyone.

“We were keen to continue our involvement with feva again this year as the not-for profit organisation works tirelessly to put on a great show for so many people, so they can enjoy a host of events and performances.”

Feva will run from August 9-18.