Firefighters called to storm damage in Harrogate area

Crews were called to deal with loose guttering through flooded homes to sheep being stuck.

“This month’s storms have created all sorts of interesting jobs in the Harrogate district area,” said Harrogate Blue Watch firefighter Kirsty Shepherd.

“The high winds at the start of the month resulted in our Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) being deployed to many incidents.

“Our ALP, which can reach an incredible 45 metres (148 feet) high, allows us to make dangerous structures safe which pose a risk to the public.”

She said they were called to Knaresborough to safely remove loose guttering and deal with a tree in Bilton that was in a precarious position.

And last weekend’s snow and rain were followed by floods with Harrogate Fire crews called to help pump water from properties in Felliscliffe and Spofforth. Knaresborough Crews helped evacuate residents, and a dog, on York Road due to rising flood water.

Summerbridge, Lofthouse and Masham crews helped at properties affected by floods in Dacre, Summerbridge and Pateley Bridge.

“Last Sunday evening at Harewood Bridge and Leathley, there was a number of vehicles stuck in flood water and our Harrogate Crew helped the vehicle occupants to safety,” said Kirsty.

“A bit further afield at Kilnsey Crag, crews assisted the Fell Rescue Team with rescuing approximately 18 sheep stuck on stonewalling due to high levels of water.