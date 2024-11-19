Firecracker Ball at luxury hotel in Harrogate raises incredible £220,000 in a single night for children’s charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the biggest and prestigious charitable events in the region’s calendar took place at Rudding Park in Harrogate last week – with early indications showing that £220,000 was raised for Barnardo’s in Yorkshire.

The Firecracker Ball, which is now in its 23rd year supporting the children’s charity, takes place every November in a huge, themed marquee and this year over 400 guests were transported into a magical midnight garden.

Hosted by local broadcasters, JoJo Kelly and Ross Fiddes, highlights of the ball included moving speeches from a young person supported by Barnardo’s, who is now an ambassador for the charity; a huge variety of ‘money can’t buy’ prizes; a menu designed by celebrity chef, Adam Degg; performances by The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra and the highly anticipated return of Rick Parfitt Jr and the RPJ band.

All funds raised on the night will be donated to Barnardo’s in Yorkshire, which each year helps hundreds of children, young people and their families through specialised projects in local communities in the region, including family support and services to support young carers, children with autism and additional needs, and many more.

Since the first Firecracker Ball for Barnardo’s in 2002, with this latest figure the event has now raised over £3.6 million, helping to change the lives of thousands of children and young people

Tom Dempsey, chair of the Firecracker Ball committee, said: “Every year we begin the planning and think how on earth can we even come close to what we did last year?

"And every year I wake up the day after and count myself lucky to have such an amazing committee working so very hard to pull it all together and, of course, the astonishing generosity of the people of Yorkshire who come every year and dig so very, very deep for such a wonderful charity.

“The funds raised by the Firecracker Ball are invaluable in helping various Barnardo’s services across Yorkshire continue to offer vital support to vulnerable young people when and where they need it the most.”

Lynn Perry, Chief Executive at Barnardo’s, added: “We are extremely grateful to the committee and everyone involved in this year’s Firecracker Ball, for their incredible efforts in hosting such a spectacular and memorable evening.

"And of course, we would like to thank all the attendees who were so generous with both their donations and support for the work that Barnardo’s does.

"Barnardo’s is incredibly proud to support children no matter what the circumstances, and to make sure that their voices are heard and respected.

"Right now, our work is vital – thousands of parents across the country are struggling to feed and provide for their children.

"Around nine children in every classroom are about to face the winter feeling hungry and cold – that cannot be right.

“The funds raised from this year’s Firecracker Ball will go a long way to support our work with children and young people across Yorkshire, including helping to tackle the impact that poverty has on families.”

The Firecracker Ball 2025 will take place on November 8.

For more information, visit www.thefirecrackerball.co.uk