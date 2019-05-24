Fire in Ripon - man taken to hospital and another treated for burns

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire at a Ripon home this morning, and another has been treated for burns.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the incident happened at a property off Southgate/Heckler Lane.

One elderly man was given oxygen by fire crews and taken to hospital by ambulance, and another man suffered burns to his hands and was treated at the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said: "This was a fire to a recycling bin that spread to a fence and bird house.

"Crews used a hose reel and small tools at the scene, along with providing first aid. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined."

The fire service tweeted at 9.40am: "Crews from Ripon are currently responded to a fire at a residential property - the fire is now extinguished, but crews provided first aid."