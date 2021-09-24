Fire hit pub to reopen doors next month

The family-run Tiger Inn at Coneythorpe, near Knaresborough, has been extensively renovated and refurbished after the fire ripped its heart out in November last year.

The Tiger, which has been run by Ian and Barbara Gill for the past 15 years, will re-open on Monday October 25.

Ian Gill explained: “We were left devastated by the fire, which started in our kitchen.

“It was accidental and we were so grateful that no-one was hurt.”

Flames engulfed the empty pub, during lockdown, and fire crews from around the area were called to deal with the blaze.

“The local fire brigades from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Acomb were absolutely brilliant.”

The pub suffered during the Covid lockdowns, along with other hospitality venues, but they were encouraged by the support of their customers.

“As you can imagine, the last 18 months have been extremely challenging,” added Ian.

“We were already struggling with the serious effects of Covid-19 last year, when the huge fire struck.

“As a result we have been closed ever since.

“However, we have been so heartened and encouraged the support we have received from all our regulars, who have given us the strength to carry on and to ensure that The Tiger will re-open in style.”

Barbara Gill added: “As a special thank you to the brave firemen who tackled the blaze.

“We will be presenting a cheque for £5,000 to the Firefighter’s Charity when we reopen.

“Had it not been for Covid someone would have been on the premise, when the fire started.

“But, on the plus side, as the pub was empty, it meant there was no danger to life.”

Angus Armitage, a Coneythorpe resident and Tiger Inn regular, said he and his family were looking forward to the reopening of the popular pub.

“The Tiger Inn is the heart of the community in Coneythorpe,” he said.