Fingers crossed for sunny weather for this weekend's new free music festival in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new outdoors music festival is to be held this weekend in Harrogate.

Taking place at at Belmont Field on Saturday, July 6, Starbeck Festival will present a day-time mix of solo acts and bands with the renowned DJ Trev hosting the main stage, playing sets in-between the bands and artists, and compering the entire event.

The line-up will include an appearance by one of Harrogate's most popular bands for the last 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by talented vocalist Paul Kettley, MFOR have been asked to open proceedings.

Starring in new Starbeck Festival - A classic early photograph of lead singer Paul Kettley with Harrogate rock and pop band MFOR. (Picture contributed)

Famous for being "fabulous every time", the band will deliver an eclectic mix of rock and pop tunes covering classics from Queen to Journey, ABBA to Erasure, The Killers to A-ha and everything in between.

Running from 11am to 4pm near to the shops on Starbeck High Street, the new event is about more than live music, it’s a truly community event.

Organiser Sarah Khanye posted on FB at Starbeck Residents Association:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new event celebrates the best of Starbeck and all its surroundings putting Starbeck back on the map but also bringing community together, thriving together not surviving alone a community festival that gives back to its community businesses but also forms new friendships and support networks for those in the community."