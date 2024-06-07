Fingers crossed for good weather as this year's Knaresborough Bed Race overcomes a sharp rise in costs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of tomorrow's Knaresborough Bed Race say they hope this year's event will show they have overcome a sharp rise in costs.

Since it returned after Covid, this hugely popular annual community event which attracts nearly 30,000 spectators has bounced back magnificently.

But, as well as hoping for good weather tomorrow, Saturday, the volunteers of Knaresborough Lions Club says it is vital that sponsorship keeps coming in from local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Perry, Knaresborough Lions Club secretary, said: "The Great Knaresborough Bed Race has been held on the second Saturday in June since 1966, except for the two covid years."It has recovered quickly and strongly since being restarted in 2022."But costs have risen fast and have threatened the viability of the event."Organisers are facing additional costs for safety and security, and for this year have had to pay for further insurance provisions."We have got through this year thanks to the sponsors of the event and to Knaresborough Town Council. "

Flashback to the Dad's Army team in the fancy dress parade in 2023 at Knaresborough Bed Race. (Picture Gerard Binks)

With the forecast for Knaresborough on Saturday, June 8 showing a dry day with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze – top temperature 15C – this massive logistical operation is set to have decent weather on the big day.

Nigel Perry said: “This is perfect forecast for the thousands who come to watch Bed Race.

"We are also expecting that the fancy dress part of the event will be the best ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite bringing so much fun to the streets of Knaresborough each year and boosting fundraising for so many good causes, Knaresborough Bed Race needs everyone’s support, perhaps, more than ever.

Mr Perry said: "The day-to-day burden of organising the event has grown substantially and the all-volunteer Knaresborough Lions Club will need to galvanise greater support from local businesses, especially those that gain so much from the event.

"It is time for others to step up to lend a hand, they say.