Fingers crossed for good weather as this year's Knaresborough Bed Race overcomes a sharp rise in costs
Since it returned after Covid, this hugely popular annual community event which attracts nearly 30,000 spectators has bounced back magnificently.
But, as well as hoping for good weather tomorrow, Saturday, the volunteers of Knaresborough Lions Club says it is vital that sponsorship keeps coming in from local businesses.
Nigel Perry, Knaresborough Lions Club secretary, said: "The Great Knaresborough Bed Race has been held on the second Saturday in June since 1966, except for the two covid years."It has recovered quickly and strongly since being restarted in 2022."But costs have risen fast and have threatened the viability of the event."Organisers are facing additional costs for safety and security, and for this year have had to pay for further insurance provisions."We have got through this year thanks to the sponsors of the event and to Knaresborough Town Council. "
With the forecast for Knaresborough on Saturday, June 8 showing a dry day with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze – top temperature 15C – this massive logistical operation is set to have decent weather on the big day.
Nigel Perry said: “This is perfect forecast for the thousands who come to watch Bed Race.
"We are also expecting that the fancy dress part of the event will be the best ever.”
Despite bringing so much fun to the streets of Knaresborough each year and boosting fundraising for so many good causes, Knaresborough Bed Race needs everyone’s support, perhaps, more than ever.
Mr Perry said: "The day-to-day burden of organising the event has grown substantially and the all-volunteer Knaresborough Lions Club will need to galvanise greater support from local businesses, especially those that gain so much from the event.
"It is time for others to step up to lend a hand, they say.
"Fresh perspective on the event is needed, if Bed Race is to continue providing the superb entertainment and great fund-raising platform for local good causes as it has done since the 1960s."
Information: https://www.bedrace.co.uk/