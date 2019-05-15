Find out which is Yorkshire's only Blue Flag beach

Only one beach in Yorkshire which will be flying a prestigious Blue Flag this summer - although a number of others have been given a Seaside Award.

The international honour is given to resorts which meet high standards for providing a clean, safe beach with great facilities and water quality.

Whitby is officially the best and cleanest beach in Yorkshire

More than 70 Blue Flags will be flying around the UK this year, but one in Yorkshire was on the list announced today.

A number of other beaches have been given a Seaside Award, which is Keep Britain Tidy’s own accolade for good quality beaches - although the criteria are not as stringent as the Blue Flag scheme.

Whitby, Scarborough North Bay, Robin Hood’s Bay, Sandsend, Cayton Bay, Runswick Bay and Filey have all made the list this year, as have a number of beaches in East Yorkshire - Bridlington North, Bridlington South, Wilsthorpe, Fraisthorpe, Danes Dyke, Flamborough South Landing, Hornsea and Withernsea.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “Visiting beaches with the Blue Flag or Seaside Award status means beach-goers can feel more relaxed in a setting that is environmentally considerate.

“Which is why we’re so pleased to announce 16 award winners in Yorkshire.

“We as individuals feel emotionally connected to the environment more than ever, with so many experiencing eco-anxiety.

“Keep Britain Tidy continues to push for more environmentally responsible beaches, where visitors needn’t feel this stress.

“We’re incredibly pleased to have even more winners this year than last, proving the great dedication of the beach staff.

“From environmental education for the local community and ensuring responsible beach use, to cleaning regimes and an increasing number of recycling facilities, it is a full-time commitment to create beaches worthy of the awards.

“Thanks to the Blue Flag and Seaside Awards, visitors can be reassured their destination is cared for and they will be able to help maintain the high standards of these awards thanks to their environmental initiatives.”

To the North of Whitby, Saltburn by the Sea was given a Blue Flag, but to the South, the closest winning beach was Cleethorpes.

Research by Keep Britain Tidy shows people would choose to visit a beach recognised in the Blue Flag and UK Seaside Awards mainly because they know the water will be clean (38%), they feel good about supporting a beach that cares about the environment (35%) and don’t have to worry that the beach is going to be dirty.

As well as having to meet the highest environmental standards, as well as the tough international bathing water quality standards, Blue Flag beaches have to run a minimum of five educational activities for the local community and visitors to make people aware of the importance of looking after the natural environment.