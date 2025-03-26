Financial award for major project inspired by ancient Royal Forest of Knaresborough

The biggest project to transform Knaresborough’s natural landscape for decades has received a major financial boost in its goal of offering access to the public.

The team of volunteers behind the Knaresborough Forest Park woodland scheme are delighted to receive a grant of £15,000 from the Waugh Trust which is managed by the Rotary Club of Knaresborough.

Part of the Long Lands Common project, which has raised about £900,000 through a mix of grants and loans to buy nine fields to create a green corridor stretching from the River Nidd in Knaresborough to Nidderdale Greenway near Bilton, the grant will enable local groups to access and make the most of the land, which was once part of the ancient Royal Forest of Knaresborough.

In the long run, the aim is that the 100 acres comprising the community estate should provide a venue for primary, secondary and special needs education, for local mainstream schools, alternative provisions and specialist colleges.

It may also offer space to young people for social and training opportunities at a time when youth services locally have experienced cut-backs and closure.

The successful application for the £15,000 grant was submitted by Knaresborough Forest Park team member and Long Lands Common Board member Mark Flood, who carried out background research by consulting local teachers and community groups.

The Waugh Trust, a legacy left to the Rotary Club by local teacher Alan Waugh in 2021, was set up to support educational initiatives in the Knaresborough area.

Mark Flood said: “We are hugely grateful to the Rotary Club of Knaresborough and the Waugh Trust for showing this faith in us and recognising the educational value of the Knaresborough Forest Park site.

"This award means that while we are still paying off the bridging loan for the purchase of the site, we can now begin to look ahead to sharing it with the local community.”

If you are involved with a community group and would like to contact the Long Lands Community about visiting or working on the land, please contact [email protected]

More information about the Knaresborough Forest Park project at: https://www.knaresboroughforestpark.org/