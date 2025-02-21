Finalist in Channel 4 reality TV show's incredible performance for Harrogate dementia charity

A star of Channel 4’s The Piano reality TV show who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago has played a charity gig in Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Goodwin, finalist on Channel 4’s, The Piano and his wife, Fran entertained residents from Harrogate Neighbours and Vida Healthcare.

Raising funds for Harrogate-based charity, Dementia Forward, the concert saw Duncan perform with his wife Fran, a singer-songwriter, at Vida Court care home at Beckwith Head Road in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests at the event from Harrogate Neighbours, included l couple, Dilys and Dennis who met over 50 years ago.

Special concert - James Rycroft, managing director at Vida Healthcare in Harrogate, with Duncan and Fran of Channel 4’s The Piano, and Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours. (Picture contributed)

Dilys said: “It’s been a lovely event. Dennis was diagnosed with dementia five years ago.

"We don’t really celebrate Valentine’s Day, we just love each other every day.”

Duncan Goodwin, who has played the piano since the age of four, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he appeared on The Piano, he spoke openly about his diagnosis to raise awareness of the illness.

He and Fran have been performing together to raise awareness and funds for Dementia Forward for many years.

They even appeared together on The Piano Christmas Special on Christmas Day performing an original song.

James Rycroft, Managing Director of Vida Healthcare, said “Duncan’s performance was inspiring and a beautiful reminder of how music can transcend memory loss, offering comfort and connection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity performance at Vida Court was praised by Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, a not-for-profit organisation which improves the lives of hundreds of elderly people in Harrogate by providing a fresh daily meal, preventing social isolation and enabling them to stay in their own homes where possible..

“It was a privilege to welcome Duncan and Fran to perform for our residents,” said Sue.

"Music is a universal language that sparks joy and shared memories, especially for those living with dementia.

"We’d also like to thank Vida Healthcare for hosting the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s wonderful that we can collaborate to raise awareness and support those living with dementia.”

The final song Duncan and Fran performed in Harrogate was a love song called “Theme for Fran”.

For more information, visit https://www.harrogateneighbours.co.uk/ and https://vidahealthcareaco.uk