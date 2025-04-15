Final seats on sale at Harrogate Theatre for acclaimed show based on classic 1980s album Graceland

By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The last seats have become available at a forthcoming Harrogate Theatre show for fans of Paul Simon's classic Graceland album.

Taking place on Thursday, May 1, the audience can look forward to hearing magical 1980s hits including You Can Call Me Al, The Boy in the Bubble, Under African Skies and Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes.

Gary Stewart Presents Graceland is regarded as one of the UK’s best ‘tribute’ acts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The multi-talented and charismatic Stewart, who is well known from his solo work, as well as drumming with Hope & Social, brings not only a deep knowledge and command of Paul Simon’s classic songs but also an infectious sense of fun.

Harrogate show - The multi-talented and charismatic Gary Stewart, who is well known from his solo work, brings not only a deep knowledge and command of Paul Simon’s classic songs but also an infectious sense of fun. (Picture contributed)Harrogate show - The multi-talented and charismatic Gary Stewart, who is well known from his solo work, brings not only a deep knowledge and command of Paul Simon’s classic songs but also an infectious sense of fun. (Picture contributed)
Harrogate show - The multi-talented and charismatic Gary Stewart, who is well known from his solo work, brings not only a deep knowledge and command of Paul Simon’s classic songs but also an infectious sense of fun. (Picture contributed)

Backed by an incredible six-piece band, it’s been praised for its masterful recreation of the energy and soul that makes the original recording of the 14 million-selling album such a joy to listen to.

Tickets from: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/gary-stewart-presents-graceland/

Related topics:Harrogate Theatre

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice