Films crews arrive in Harrogate area to shoot new Hollywood movie
After film crews were seen moving into the car park at Conyngham Hall, 58-year-old Canadian actor Keifer Sutherland was later spotted being filmed walking along the Waterside in Knaresborough.
Sutherland, son of the late Donald Sutherland, is best known for playing Jack Bauer in the Fox TV drama 24 and has starred in many hit movies over the years including The Lost Boys, Young Guns, Flatliners, A Few Good Men, Phone Booth and, most recently, Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2.
There’s been speculation that the Hollywood star is in Knaresborough as part of new film with a festive theme, A Proper English Christmas, with the town supplying a charming, traditional and festive, very English backdrop.
It's also been rumoured that Rebel Wilson and Danny Dyer are also starring in the film.
Passersby reported that one of the scenes being shot featured a group of people dressed as Father Christmas running along the street.
As well as the beautiful Waterside by the River Nidd, films crews have also been at work in Castlegate and Green Dragon Yard.
Conyngham Hall car park is closed off until tomorrow, Friday.
The Harrogate area has become an increasingly attractive location for TV and film shoots in recent years, as the district’s profile has risen through the influence of Screen Yorkshire which has championed Yorkshire's film and TV industries since 2002.
Last summer, sites near Ripon were used as locations for Danny Boyle’s sequel to British zombie movie 28 Days Later.
Top 3 movies made (partly) in Harrogate district
Paddington 2: The 2017 comedy based on much-loved stories by Michael Bond, starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Hugh Grant, was partly filmed at Nidd Gorge Viaduct.
Agatha: Based on renowned crime writer Agatha Christie’s disappearance in Harrogate's Old Swan Hotel, the 1979 film starred Vanessa Redgrave, Dustin Hoffman and Timothy Dalton and was filmed largely at the Royal Baths in Harrogate.
Stardust: The 2007 romantic-fantasy adventure film, starring Claire Danes, Sienna Miller and Peter O'Toole, was partly filmed at Menwith Hil.