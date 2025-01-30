Films crews arrive in Harrogate area to shoot new Hollywood movie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hollywood star actor has been filming in one of the most lovely spots in Knaresborough.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After film crews were seen moving into the car park at Conyngham Hall, 58-year-old Canadian actor Keifer Sutherland was later spotted being filmed walking along the Waterside in Knaresborough.

Sutherland, son of the late Donald Sutherland, is best known for playing Jack Bauer in the Fox TV drama 24 and has starred in many hit movies over the years including The Lost Boys, Young Guns, Flatliners, A Few Good Men, Phone Booth and, most recently, Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s been speculation that the Hollywood star is in Knaresborough as part of new film with a festive theme, A Proper English Christmas, with the town supplying a charming, traditional and festive, very English backdrop.

Filming in Knaresborough - Kiefer Sutherland is best known for playing Jack Bauer in the Fox TV drama 24 and has starred in many hit movies over the years including The Lost Boys, Young Guns, A Few Good Men and Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2. (Picture contributed)

It's also been rumoured that Rebel Wilson and Danny Dyer are also starring in the film.

Passersby reported that one of the scenes being shot featured a group of people dressed as Father Christmas running along the street.

As well as the beautiful Waterside by the River Nidd, films crews have also been at work in Castlegate and Green Dragon Yard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conyngham Hall car park is closed off until tomorrow, Friday.

The Harrogate area has become an increasingly attractive location for TV and film shoots in recent years, as the district’s profile has risen through the influence of Screen Yorkshire which has championed Yorkshire's film and TV industries since 2002.

Last summer, sites near Ripon were used as locations for Danny Boyle’s sequel to British zombie movie 28 Days Later.

Top 3 movies made (partly) in Harrogate district

Paddington 2: The 2017 comedy based on much-loved stories by Michael Bond, starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Hugh Grant, was partly filmed at Nidd Gorge Viaduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agatha: Based on renowned crime writer Agatha Christie’s disappearance in Harrogate's Old Swan Hotel, the 1979 film starred Vanessa Redgrave, Dustin Hoffman and Timothy Dalton and was filmed largely at the Royal Baths in Harrogate.

Stardust: The 2007 romantic-fantasy adventure film, starring Claire Danes, Sienna Miller and Peter O'Toole, was partly filmed at Menwith Hil.