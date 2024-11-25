Fifty-two years after its first opened this independent Harrogate hotel is still winning top awards

A Harrogate hotel which has been proudly independent for more than 50 years has won a top award in the Family Business Awards.

The prestigious Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards 2024 saw Rudding Park named Best Hotel in the Tourism Trailblazer category, honouring family businesses driving Yorkshire’s Leisure and Tourism Scene.

Held at The Royal Armouries in Leeds, the glittering ceremony celebrated the remarkable achievements of family-owned businesses across the region.

Rudding Park’s success is a remarkable recognition of their dedication, excellence, and contribution to the region, Rudding Park beating off stiff competition from Grantley Hall and Coniston Hotel, Country Estate and Spa.

After being shortlisted earlier this year, the announcement marked a proud moment for the team.

Matthew Mackaness, Rudding Park Managing Director, said: “Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team.

"It’s 52 years since my grandfather took ownership of Rudding Park and we opened our immersive dining restaurant, FIFTY TWO earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to be recognised among such an inspiring group of other family businesses."

The awards evening was hosted by renowned food writer and broadcaster Nigel Barden, alongside event co-founders Dave Clarkson and Sue Howorth.

“We always aim to create an unforgettable experience, and hosting the awards in Leeds this year added something truly special,” said Sue Howorth.

"The incredible turnout of family businesses and their supporters was a testament to the strength of the community.

"It was truly a night to remember.”

Rudding Park was originally redeveloped in 1973 by the Mackaness family from a Grade I listed country neoclassical house built between 1805 and 1824 and owned by the Earl of Rosslyn.

After starting as a holiday park, subsequent years saw significant investment, improvement and expansion at regular intervals, leading to Rudding Park’s status today as one of the UK’s top luxury hotels and resorts.

But the family are not ones to rest on their laurels.

Looking to the future, the hotel has exciting plans for a Golf and Country Club as it continues to build a legacy for future generations.