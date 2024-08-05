Feva festival 2024 is to launch in Knaresborough this weekend with a feast of arts and entertainment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire’s greatest community-led arts festival is to return to Knaresborough this week with an acclaimed Status Quo tribute band just one of the many highlights.

A key event in the town’s calendar, arts and entertainments festival, Feva has been held annually since 1996.

This year's event will be launched on Friday, August 9 and will run for ten days until Sunday, August 18 at a wide variety of venues across Knaresborough.

Although it had to be cancelled in 2020 because of Covid, its success since then illustrates the benefits of a not-for-profit model based on a sense of community.

Feva festival - Status Faux will be delivering a high octane tribute to the music of Status Quo on Friday, August 16 at 07.30pm at King James's School. (Picture contributed)

Boasting a wide selection of art exhibitions, workshops, music, children's and spoken word events there is always something for everyone. mixing local talent with the occasional big name such as Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, who performed in person in 2021.

Staffed by volunteers and helmed by Feva chairperson Gwen Lloyd, this year’s Feva will see a treat for fans of Status Quo when Status Faux perform.

Hailed as “fast, loud and in your face”, Status Faux will be delivering a high octane tribute to the music of Status Quo on Friday, August 16 at 07.30pm at King James's School.

Nearer at hand, this Friday, August 9 brings a rare appearance in the Harrogate district by acclaimed musician Adam Beattie.

Flashback to Feva Festival's Picnic in the Park at Knaresborough House in 2009. (Picture Graham Schofield)

Playing at 8pm in Frazer Theatre, the Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist has become a celebrated musician of the London scene with five albums of his own songs to date.

Six Poor Folk will see a rare visit to Harrogate by legendary Liverpool-based singer-songwriter Nick Ellis on Thursday, August 15 at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Chapterhouse Theatre Company is returning to Knaresborough Castle on Saturday, August 17 to present Little Women, Louisa May Alcott’s beloved coming of age story.

Packed with street entertainment, the fun at Feva will include Clogarhythm who will display their expertise in English step and clog dancing at the Market Place on Monday, August 12 at 6:30pm.

Street entertainment - The fun at Feva will include Clogarhythm who will display their expertise in English step and clog dancing at the Market Place on Monday, August 12.

Other big highlights to look forward to include Knaresborough Lions’ Beer Festival, Picnic in the Park and Feva Art Trail.

Taking place in the grounds of Knaresborough House on Saturday, August 17 from noon to 5pm, Picnic in the Park is Knaresborough’s biggest annual free music event.

This year’s line-up includes DJ Trev, Crafted in Rock, The Orb House Band, The Lowells, The Robbie Miller Band, Rory Hoy and Hot Sauce.

Knaresborough Lions' Beer Festival will run at Knaresborough House from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18at 5pm-11pm, noon-11pm and noon-3pm, respectively.

Feva Art Trail will run from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 18 presenting a huge range of local and visiting artists exhibiting in venues around Knaresborough.

Among the many artist’s events happening are: Ringing Through the Ages: Art Exhibition Celebrating 250 Years of St John's Church Bells, Feva 2024 Art Auction at Knaresborough Library, Summer Exhibition at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, Knaresborough Camera Club Photography Exhibition, Paul Mirfin: Open Studio, Textile Art at Tanacetum, Ray Mutimer Open Studio, and Douglas Black Papercut Art at The Half Moon.

Last but not least, there is also the Feva Window Competition running right through the duration of the festival.

Feva grew originally out of the former Knaresborough Folk festival, which was an annual event which started in 1993.

More information at: https://feva.info/events