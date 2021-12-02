Festive Ripon Cathedral raises £25k

Despite Covid restrictions, more than 2,500 attended the recent event which resulted in pre-pandemic levels of funds raised for the cathedral’s development plans.

Development Campaign Manager Margaret Hammond said: “The fair marks the start of the Christmas celebrations for the local community.

“It was wonderful to see so many people back enjoying the spectacular setting of Ripon Cathedral.”

Visitors enjoyed a festive atmosphere with 100 stalls selling seasonal gifts and food and music from local groups who volunteered to entertain shoppers.

These included: Aysgarth School Choir; The Yorkshire Decibelles; Knot Another Choir and Emily and Adrian Roberts.

The pop-up cafe’s offerings included hot turkey sandwiches and homemade cakes, along with tea, coffee and mulled wine, all served by cathedral volunteers. Children’s craft activities, a chocolate tombola and a raffle were also attractions at the event.

Margaret added: “There are so many individuals to thank for helping to make this year’s Christmas Fair such a truly special event.

“We thank - Freda Bottomley, one of our volunteers, along with Dean John and his team of clergy, raised a record £1,600 selling raffle tickets; 70 volunteers manned the door, served refreshments and baked wonderful Christmas Cakes which were sold on the fundraising stall; Ripon businesses including Morrisons supermarket provided raffle prizes – Morrisons also kindly provided the mince pies.

“Soldiers from Claro Barracks helped set up the event an Everyone worked incredibly hard and helped in so many different ways to make sure the event was a huge success.