Festive fair raises over £2k for Copt Hewick

The village fund benefited by £1,600, and other proceeds will go to charities, including Jennyruth Workshops, Dementia Forward and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The Christmas Fair group was particularly pleased with the success of the raffle.

“It made £967, which is a great credit to organiser Elisa Wardman and everyone supporting her and the whole event,” said group member Neil Cutler.

A draw was also made for afternoon tea for two at Grantley Hall, donated by Mrs Sykes.

Father Christmas, who arrived at the fair by horse-drawn sleigh, also proved popular with youngsters keen to let him know their present requests.

The village church, where the tree festival took place on the Saturday, hosted a Christingle service the following day.