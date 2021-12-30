Festival to be held over a week in 2022

Fwd: Wetherby Festival

In a message, Festival Chairman Robert Haskins said that plans are well underway, following the success of the 43rd event last September.

“It will take place over a period of a week in October,” said Mr Haskins.

“Details of the final dates will be circulated early in the New Year.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s Festival was held outdoors due to Covid restrictions, and performances were enthusiastically received by large audiences.

Attractions included touring theatre companies, professional dancers and local rising stars who took to the Church Street Field open air stage.

Wetherby Festival recently asked for public feed back via a survey.

“The helpful suggestions about what people would like to see included in the 2022 programme are very welcome,” said Mr Haskins.

“Our intention is to provide a broad range of events, so please keep those ideas coming.”

“Those of us actively involved in planning, organising and running the Festival are all volunteers, but we would welcome further support,” added Mr Haskins.

“We particularly need someone to help our Finance Director, John Cuthbertson, with the accounting, so please think about getting involved and helping our efforts.”