Festival of fun for Ripon care home residents at Newby Hall

A festival of fun saw Ripon care home residents don their sunscreen and hats as they enjoyed a day out at Newby Hall and gardens.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST

Residents from Sycamore Hall Care Home, on Kearsley Road, were invited to the Fun Fest event by organiser The Not Forgotten Association.

The Royal family backed charity, which is based on Buckingham Palace Road, in London, has been running Fun Fests across the country to bring veterans and the elderly together for a fun-filled day.

The Newby Hall event saw the Sycamore Hall Care Home residents enjoying games of boules, quoits, and quizzes, as well as musical entertainment from singer Anni Riley, and refreshments of bacon butties, cake, tea, and coffee.

Sycamore Hall Care Home attend a grand day out at Newby HallSycamore Hall Care Home attend a grand day out at Newby Hall
Sid Phillips, 97, was one of those who enjoyed the day. He said: “I have been to some fabulous places but this has got to be the most unique and beautiful one.”

Fellow resident Susan Windle, 78, said: “It has been a brilliant day with lots of laughs. I have really enjoyed myself.”

Jill Scaife, activities coordinator at Sycamore Hall Care Home, said: “All our residents who went along to The Not Forgotten Fun Fest had a fabulous day.

“We’d like to thank the charity for the invitation, the hospitality, the thoroughly enjoyable activities and entertainment, and the delicious food and drinks.

Sycamore Hall Care Home attend 'The Not Forgotten Fun Fest'Sycamore Hall Care Home attend 'The Not Forgotten Fun Fest'
“Our residents all thought Newby Hall and gardens was beautiful and the bright, sunny weather was the icing of a marvellous summer’s day.”

