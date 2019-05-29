Fest hailed roaring success

When last orders were called at the annual Wetherby Lions Beer Festival the two-day event over the Bank Holiday weekend was hailed as a roaring success.

Locals and visitors from afar turned out in their hundreds to enjoy the jamboree in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

With a wide variety of craft ales, great live music, tasty hot food and entertainment for children, as well as side stalls, they all combined to ensure a fine time was had by all.

Friday evening’s curtain-raiser saw The Blarney Boys in rousing form as they provided the background to an event which saw many local business people - several of them sponsors of the Festival.

And on Saturday Wetherby’s finest, including the Town Mayor, Coun Galan Moss, ensured a buzzing atmosphere as they made a beeline for the Festival at the St James’ Church Rooms.

They partied to great live music provided in turn by Mardi Gras Jazz Band, Eliza May and Gavin, sampling the designer ales provided by the various breweries along Stage Two of the Tour de Yorkshire from Barnsley to Bedale.

And there were many gins, wines, Prosecco and ciders for those with different tastes.

A spokesman said: “Wetherby Lion members would like to extend their grateful thanks to all the businesses, organisations, groups and individuals who came forward with their invaluable backing.”