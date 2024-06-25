Feedback from clients and families puts Harrogate care firm in top 20 in UK

By Graham Chalmers
Published 25th Jun 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 17:06 BST
A Harrogate care company has been named as one of the top 20 home care groups in the UK for the third year running.

Based on real feedback, the accolade for Carefound Home Care was welcome by Oliver Stirk, Managing Director of Carefound Home Care.

“It’s a major achievement for Carefound Home Care to have won the Top 20 Home Care Group Award for the third year in a row, especially since it’s based on actual feedback from our clients and their families.

“We are a growing business but everything we do is driven around improving the well-being of our clients, reducing the likelihood of them being admitted to hospital, and empowering them to live more independent lives at home.”

Managing Director of Carefound Home Care, Oliver Stirk, left, with the former Lord Mayor of York David Carr opening Carefound Home Care’s newest branch in York. (Picture contributed)Managing Director of Carefound Home Care, Oliver Stirk, left, with the former Lord Mayor of York David Carr opening Carefound Home Care’s newest branch in York. (Picture contributed)
Currently, there are 856 home care groups in the UK.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

This includes help and support with getting dressed, washed, making meals and drinks and administering medication.

The award is based on the home care group’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives and is hosted by leading home care reviews site, www.homecare.co.uk.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “People are living longer with multiple health conditions and so home care providers which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes have become integral to health and social care in Britain.”

Carefound Home Care has branches in Harrogate, York and more.

