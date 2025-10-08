Fed-up Knaresborough firms call for action on town centre traffic gridlock and air pollution

As many as 34 concerned business owners in Knaresborough are backing a petition calling for action over appalling traffic congestion in the town centre.

The supporters of the petition, which has been handed over to North Yorkshire Council, wants to see the removal of traffic lights and the creation of a new mini roundabout to tackle disastrously slow traffic flows on the High Street, in particular, which adds to congestion and air pollution in Knaresborough and endangers pedestrians.

To address these concerns, the petition is calling for the York Place/Gracious Street traffic lights to be removed and replaced with a mini roundabout and a zebra crossing, to allow for the free flow of traffic to prevent congestion and standing traffic on the High Street.

Organised by HMCA, a successful Knaresborough-based insurance group specialising in healthcare policies, the campaign’s spokesperson, CEO Philip Allott, says, as a large business located on the High Street, it is fully committed to helping Knaresborough boost its retail attractions.

Concern over traffic congestion in Knaresborough High Street - Campaign spokesperson Philip Allott is calling on North Yorkshire Council to address the traffic problems. (Picture contributed)

“When my colleagues spoke to local businesses,” Mr Allott said, “everyone was positive about the changes needed.

"Thirty-four businesses signed our formal petition calling on North Yorkshire Council to address these problems.”

Campaigners argues that mini roundabouts already function extremely well at Bond End in Knaresborough, by keeping the traffic moving and preventing the build-up of exhaust fumes.

It is hoped that, by removing the traffic lights at York Place and adding a new mini flat roundabout and a zebra crossing, people and traffic will be able to flow better.

It is also proposed that the parking bays on the opposite side of the road to Tesco are relocated directly outside Tesco and Greggs.

It is calling for North Yorkshire Council to issue a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), allowing the parking bays to be used as loading bays before 8.30am on weekdays and weekends to prevent parking on the double yellow for loading/unloading and after 8.30am for motorists to park.

Currently, motorists often park on the yellow lines to visit Greggs and Tesco.

The petition has also submitted as a call to action as part of the new Knaresborough Neighbourhood Plan.