Feast of supercars and vintage cars in Harrogate with a guarantee of a thrilling time
Taking place at St Andrews Police Treatment Centre in Harrogate from 10am to 1pm, this exciting event will see the centre’s car park transformed into a showcase of stunning supercars, sportscars and some historic cars.
Designed to highlight community involvement and raise awareness for the Police Treatment charity, Supercar Sunday on July 7 is expected to be a thrilling experience for car enthusiasts and the local community.
Entry for the event is free but donations are welcomed and all proceedings will go to supporting the charity and the police family.
There will also be offering bacon butties and coffee for just £5.