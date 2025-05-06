Fears that Harrogate's precious Stray faces increase in 'van living' without new action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are fears Harrogate's Stray may go the same way as other towns where tempers are rising over the build-up of campervans and caravans in parkland.

A Harrogate resident who wishes to remain anonymous, got in touch with the Harrogate Advertiser over worries that the town could see the repeat of the controversy over the Downs parkland in Bristol which has seen as many as 80 campervans and caravans appearing on the edge of the green space.

Referring to parking on Stray Rein, the resident said: “The very sad situation seen in Bristol should serve as a wake-up call to the authorities here.

"More van residents have been parking on Stray Rein since the Covid pandemic ended and overnight stays have increased.

"That can sometimes involve bits of rubbish left behind.

"I am told that North Yorkshire Council’s highways department is monitoring the situation on the Stray.

"I have sent them numerous photographs illustrating increasing numbers of camper vans over the last few years but this appears to always fall on deaf ears.”

There is a debate whether this increasingly nationwide problem is the result of the cost of living crisis forcing people to live in their campervan or the explosion in early retirement and people using campervans for leisure and travel.

In Bristol where the city’s mayor has blamed the cost of living for the “shocking rise in van living,” a potential solution has been agreed on.

The suggested permanent solution is the creation of dedicated sites for van dwelling, plus "service sites" like pit stops for water and waste, and more outreach services to help people get a home if they want to.

But, so far, neither the money nor the space has been allocated.

As a result, more than 600 residents have formed The Protect the Downs group calling on the city council to take action over the vans issue.

As for the situation in Harrogate, the resident told the Harrogate Advertiser: "It’s time there was the installation of ‘No overnight parking’ signage.

"Further inaction will result in the escalation of an already disappointing and unhealthy situation.”