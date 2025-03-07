Fears lifted of Wetherby declining into a 'banking desert' as new hub is launched

Wetherby’s new banking hub has opened just as the town threatened to turn into a banking desert.

Fears that businesses and residents might struggle to source vital financial services after it was announced that Lloyds and Halifax were closing the final proper Wetherby branches in January 2025, have been alleviated.

Located in Wetherby Town Hall, the new banking hub is the work of Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect access to cash across the UK.

The hub will help bridge the gap and ensure people can still access the support they need following the loss of physical bank branches

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK, said: “I’m pleased to announce that the new banking hub in Wetherby is now open, giving local residents access to cash and in-person banking services.

"The hub is available for everyday banking transactions every day of the week, and for more specific or complex enquiries, a community banker will be on-site to assist on designated days.”

At the moment, the banking hub’s home at the town hall is only a temporary one.

But it has been confirmed that a search is going on to secure a long term home for the banking hub which will offer the same services.

Cash Access UK is funded by the UK's biggest banks and collaborates with LINK, the UK’s cash machine network, which decides where new services are needed.

Cash Access UK is open to any bank or building society to join as long as they meet certain criteria.

Wetherby residents are encouraged to make use of the service and check with their bank for details on hours and services.

Opening hours of the Wetherby Banking Hub

Monday: Barclay – 9am-5pm.

Tuesday: HSBC – 9am-5pm.

Wednesday: Halifax (coming soon)- 9am-5pm.

Thursday: NatWest – 9am-5pm.

Friday: No community banker available. 9am-5pm.

Saturday: Closed.

Sunday: Closed.

Opening hours of Community banker

Monday: Barclays.

Tuesday: HSBC.

Wednesday: No Community banker available

Thursday: NatWest.

Friday: No Community banker available.

Please note that community bankers may be unavailable during lunchtime as they take a well-deserved break.

More information at: https://www.cashaccess.co.uk/hubs/wetherby-west-yorkshire/