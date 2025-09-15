Harrogate’s MP says he wants to see how expanded childcare provision impacts on the town’s nurseries in the real world.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has welcomed the Government’s expansion of affordable childcare but warned that underfunding is pushing many nurseries to the brink.

His comments follow the Government’s launch of extra childcare in England, meaning eligible working parents can claim 30 hours of free childcare per week after a child turn nine months old until the point they start school.

Up to now, the entitlement was 15 hours for children aged two, three, and four, with 30 hours for three and four-year-olds.

Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, has welcomed the Government’s expansion of affordable childcare but issued a warning about "underfunding". (Picture contributed)

In the build-up to the rollout of the new policy, the Government announced new state-funded nurseries, with Coppice Valley Primary School in Harrogate confirmed for phase one by September 2026.

But Harrogate's MP has voiced doubts on the implementation of the scheme and has vowed to visit Coppice Valley Primary School to discuss the impact on staff, children, and families.

“While I welcome moves towards affordable childcare, the private and voluntary sector is in crisis,” said the MP.

"Government funding doesn’t meet costs, leaving nurseries struggling and parents paying more.

"This is unsustainable and ministers must act now.”

Mr Gordon stressed that the majority of early years places are provided by private nurseries, many of whom are already under severe financial strain.

He claims current Government funding for the “free” 30 hours of childcare falls short of actual costs, forcing providers to charge parents extra money to survive.

He is now pressing Ministers for urgent clarity on the long-promised review of funding for early years provision.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has urged eligible parents to apply for Government-funded childcare hours, saying “I want as many parents as possible to take up the offer.”

But nursery bosses argue the Government's updated funding rates for 2025 do not offset rising energy and staff costs.

In addition, The Early Years Alliance charity has warned that nearly a third of providers may shut within a year, with four in ten planning to cut funded places for three–four-year-olds.