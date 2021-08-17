Fearby’s Black Swan Inn notice served

York Magistrates' Court

The prohibition order, placed on Friday August 13, followedan inspection by Harrogate Borough Council’s food safety team which the local authority said found a series of potentially serious hygiene issues.

A spokesman for the council said: “During the routine inspection, the team discovered the public house to be dirty throughout and there was evidence of potential cross contamination between raw and cooked food in both storage and preparation.

“It was also evident that the premises were poorly maintained, had a rodent infestation as well as it being apparent that staff were unable to wash their hands after handling raw food.”

They added that the issues were severe enough to be considered an imminent risk to public health and York Magistrates Court, pictured, subsequently issued an Emergency Hygiene Prohibition Order which forced the closure of the takeaway until the council is satisfied it no longer poses a health risk.

Councillor Mike Chambers, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing and safer communities, said: “It is imperative that food businesses maintain hygiene and food safety at all times, even more so during the currently Covid-19 pandemic.

“The council’s environmental health officers work hard to provide guidance and advice to businesses in ensuring that they can operate safely.