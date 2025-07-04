Fat Rascals to appear at next week's Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate as Bettys show off its tasty icon

The most famous creation in Bettys’ history is going to the Great Yorkshire Show next week.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Occasionally copied, never bettered, Bettys Fat Rascals will be making a special appearance at this major event with its own stand.

Located at the Great Yorkshire Showground at the junction of Seventh Avenue and Avenue T (stand 377), right beside Yorkshire Tea and Taylors Coffee, Bettys will be showcasing all things rascally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On show – and available to eat – visitors to the 166th Great Yorkshire Show will be treated to the entire delicious Fat Rascal Family - from Classic to Cheeky and indulgent Gooey versions, along with free samples and brand new Fat Rascal inspired products.

The Fat Rascal, the most famous creation in Bettys’ history, is going to the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate next week. (Picture contributed)

The secret recipe for this legendary plump and fruit filled scone has not changed over the last four decades.

But how many people know the origins of the Fat Rascal and how it came about in the first place?

The roots of the birth of the Yorkshire Fat Rascal® Scones go back to 1983 when the small Product Development Team at the Bettys Bakery was asked to create a Yorkshire speciality which was uniquely the Harrogate company’s own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, it turns out the inspiration came from an old regional speciality for a Turf Cake – a wholesome, nutritious and filling cake which was cooked in a covered pan on a peat fire.

Made with butter, free range eggs, currants and citrus peels, each Fat Rascal is decorated by hand with a unique ‘face’, made with split almonds and glacé cherries in Bettys Craft Bakery in Starbeck.

New additions to the Rascal Family include the Gooey Rascal, made with dark chocolate and filled with a chocolate caramel filling, and Cheeky Little Rascals in three delicious flavours – Orange and Sultana, Double Chocolate and Cherry and Almond.

To celebrate the appearance of the Fat Rascal at the Great Yorkshire Show, which runs from Tuesday, July 8 to Friday, July 11, Bettys are offering the opportunity to win a whole year’s supply of Fat Rascals – one box of four delivered to the winners’ door every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golden tickets will be hidden in five Bettys Family of Rascals boxes, available to purchase at the Great Yorkshire Show, in Bettys’ five Café Tea Rooms and online at www.bettys.co.uk

Winners will receive a box of four Fat Rascals delivered directly to their door every month for a year.

Terms and Conditions apply.

For full details, visit: https://www.bettys.co.uk/family-of-rascals

Bettys will be at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate from 8th – 11th July, from 8am to 6pm daily.