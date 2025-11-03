Fat Badger Group in Harrogate praised by arts boss for its large slice of 'exceptional generosity'

A famous Harrogate hospitality business has stepped in to offer lunch for up to 100 people free of charge to boost fundraising for Harrogate Theatre’s 125th anniversary.

The Fat Badger Group, which owns and operates the Fat Badger Harrogate and White Hart Hotel, as well as the Pickled Sprout and Yorkshire Hotel, made the extraordinary gesture to support a fantastic theatrical show called Sheer Luck Holmes last week.

The event, held last Friday in the New York inspired Skybar on the fifth floor of the Yorkshire Hotel, saw nearly 100 guests enjoy a free two-course lunch with drinks on arrival during the murder mystery style event.

Simon Cotton, Managing Director of Fat Badger Group, said: “It was our pleasure to be able to lay on this event free of charge for them.

From left, Simon Cotton, MD of Fat Badger Group with the cast of Sheer Luck Holmes and David Bown, Chief Executive of Harrogate Theatre, at the Yorkshire Hotel. (Picture contributed)

"As a local business who’s roots are firmly in Harrogate, we like to do as much as we can to support the local community.

"Harrogate Theatre is such an important venue to the town.

"Visitors to the theatre often go out and enjoy a pre-show meal or a few drinks before a show, so it is very important to the town’s hospitality sector.

All monies from the Sheer Luck Holmes event went straight to Harrogate Theatre’s 125th anniversary appeal to raise funds for the continued future of the town’s much-loved arts hub, raising an impressive total of £2,766.

A beautiful 125-year-old Victorian venue hosting flagship events including the annual Comedy Festival, and award-winning pantomime, Harrogate Theatre contains two purpose-built performance spaces with a seating capacity of 500 in the main auditorium.

Chief Executive of Harrogate Theatre, David Bown said; ‘We had a fantastic afternoon at the Yorkshire Hotel for Sheer Luck Holmes.

"We’re incredibly grateful to Simon and all the team at Fat Badger Group for their constant support of the theatre and for their exceptional generosity in providing both the beautiful venue and the catering for this wonderful event.

"The food and service were exceptional and particular thanks also to the brilliant staff, especially Fran at the Yorkshire Hotel who helped make the event run so smoothly.”