Fascinating talk coming up with man who has ‘recorded every brown plaque in Harrogate’

A member of Harrogate Civic Society who has tracked and recorded every brown plaque in Harrogate will reveal the story of how this civic honour happens.

If you have ever wondered how the blue circular plaques get placed on buildings across the country, Harrogate Civic Society’s Chris Dicken has all the answers, including the fact that, while Ripon’s plaques are green, Harrogate’s are brown.

His talk at Bishop Monkton Local History Group will offer an expert insight into the history of heritage plaques in Harrogate and his role in this process.

Taking place at 7pm on Wednesday, October 22 in Bishop Monkton Village Hall, Mr Dicken will reveal how these plaques come to fruition and how locations get selected.

Today, thanks to Harrogate Civic Society, there are more than 100 brown plaques in locations across Harrogate offering knowledge about the history of the buildings and people. (Picture contributed)

He has also devised the town's popular walking trails and maps whereby you can follow more than 100 brown plaques in locations across Harrogate and gain knowledge about the history of the buildings and people.

Admission is free to Chris's talk for members of Bishop Monkton Local History Group.

An insight into the history of heritage plaques in Harrogate, how they are created and highlighting the connections to Harrogate’s history, revealing stories about interesting places and people.

Tickets are £10 but please pay on the door - cash only.

A cash bar will open at 6.30 pm.

Harrogate Civic Society was established in 1971 and is committed to celebrating the town’s architectural and social history.

More information on Bishop Monkton Local History Group: https://bmlhg.chessck.co.uk/

More information on Harrogate Civic Society: https://www.harrogatecivicsociety.org/