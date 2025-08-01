Fascinating Harrogate night coming soon to explore parenting passion and perseverance

There is another excellent line-up for one of Harrogate’s most popular nights as Berwins Salon North gets set to return after the summer break.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening that gets everybody talking will explore parenting, passion, and perseverance in the expert hands of three guest speakers.

Taking place at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate, on Thursday, September 11, award-winning author Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason will join neuroscientist Dr Tom Bellamy and parenting expert Anita Cleare for another informative and entertaining event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by Berwins Solicitors, the three experts will offer up stimulating ideas in art, science and psychology.

Berwins Salon North is to return to The Crown Hotel in Harrogate on Thursday, September 11. (Picture contributed)

Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason, author of To Be Young, Gifted and Black, shares her family’s extraordinary journey of raising world-class musicians while navigating the challenges of race and identity in the public eye.

She is joined by parenting expert and author Anita Cleare who equips parents with effective strategies aimed at building trust and improving communication with their teenage children.

Neuroscientist and author Dr Tom Bellamy will then delve into the science behind romantic infatuation, offering insights on how to spot unhealthy emotional patterns and tips on cultivating lasting and meaningful relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TED-style talks – voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine – explore big ideas in an intimate setting, based around relaxed, cabaret-style evenings where you can catch up with friends and enjoy a drink at the bar.

Associate Director of Berwins Solicitors, Martin Whincup, said: “These wonderful evenings are a unique event in Harrogate’s cultural calendar and a great way to spend a night out with friends.

“This latest trio of remarkable, thought-provoking speakers will no doubt get everyone talking.”

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “What I love about Berwins Salon North is it genuinely entertains and enlightens at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s nothing quite like it and I’m looking forward once again to discovering things I never knew, all while enjoying a well-made G&T.”

Tickets are available by calling the Harrogate International Festivals Box Office on 01423 562 303 or from the HIF website at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/festival/berwins-salon-north/