Farming's contribution to be marked in Ripon at one of Britain’s most ancient festivals

Farmers’ dedication and enduring community spirit will be celebrated this weekend at Ripon Cathedral in one of Britain’s most ancient festivals.

Supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, all are welcome at the Plough Sunday Service on Sunday, January 12 which will offer blessings for the year ahead to farming families in this challenging era.

Allister Nixon, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said the society was acutely aware of the strains that farming families operate under, whether that’s because of weather extremes, political decision-making, Bluetongue disease and other factors.

“The hard work of farmers in this great county and beyond should be a source of national pride,” said Mr Nixon.

Ripon Cathedral will host the Plough Sunday Service on Sunday, January 12. (Picture contributed)

"Plough Sunday Service offers a welcome chance for us all to reflect on why we should value what British agriculture delivers for our plates, rural communities, precious landscapes and the economy.”

This event is an ancient festival which was revived in the Victorian era.

Traditionally it is celebrated on the first Sunday after Epiphany.

In the Medieval period, when there was only one plough in each village, the village plough was brought into church for a blessing before ploughing began on Plough Monday, the first working day after the 12 days of Christmas.

In days when work was scarce in winter, the observance looked forward to the time of sowing with the promise of a harvest to come.

The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson, who will lead the service, said: “Plough Sunday is one of those points in the year when we are reminded not to take God’s providence for granted and to celebrate his help and support in every season.

"Here at Ripon Cathedral, we are keen to use this occasion to thank God for the farming and rural communities, praying for them as they continue to face sustained challenges and an uncertain future.”

This year, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society will hold the 166th Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday, July 8 to Friday, July 11.

Its work to support farming continues with events, training, bursary places and grants on offer throughout the year.