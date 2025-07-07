Farming leaders join forces at the Great Yorkshire Show as new report shows 'crisis' hitting family farms

Dales farmers attending this week’s Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate have joined the voices warning that the future of UK agriculture “hangs in the balance”.

After a new report from the York and North Yorkshire Mayor’s office identified that 52% of Yorkshire farms do not make a profit, the boss of Ripon Farm Services told a meeting at the Great Yorkshire Showground warned that agriculture faced “extreme economic pressures”.

“It's no exaggeration to say, it continues to be a challenging time for the farming sector and rural communities,” said Richard Simpson, CEO, Ripon Farm Services, the largest agriculture machine dealership in Yorkshire.

"The introduction of Inheritance Tax on farms worth over £1m and the radical changes to employer’s National Insurance contributions have wreaked havoc in the rural economy.

The Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate this week hosted an NFU panel to discuss the issues threatening the future of Yorkshire family farms. (Picture contributed)

“Farmers and companies supplying the agricultural sector are under extreme economic pressure.

"Add to this the ongoing impact of unpredictable and extreme weather, rising input costs, fluctuating commodity prices and increased regulatory burdens, it’s clear that the future of UK agriculture hangs in the balance."

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire visited the Great Yorkshire Showground to discuss the new report which shows that that the proportion of Yorkshire farms with an unsustainable profit could rise to 73% if businesses don’t seek advice on proposed changes to inheritance tax (IHT).

Among the serious challenges facing farmers are:

The current drought.

The government’s proposed changes to inheritance tax.

Concerns that US bioethanol imports could displace our own bioethanol.

Rural crime.

A lack of fairness in the supply chain.

Uncertainty over the future of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) - the government’s flagship environmental support scheme for agriculture.

Taking part in an an NFU panel which included NFU President Tom Bradshaw, NFU Vice President and Yorkshire farmer Rachel Hallos and NFU West Riding County Chair Richard Pear, David Skaith said: "Farmers don't want a handout, but this report highlights that after sustained challenges they are overdue a helping hand.

“As Mayor of a region that is home to almost 7,000 farms, I have a duty to offer that helping hand."