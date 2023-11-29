Farm and construction drivers urged to keep roads mud-free around North Yorkshire

Drivers of farm and construction vehicles are being urged to play their part in helping to keep North Yorkshire’s highways safe by avoiding leaving mud on roads.

Members of the public have been contacting North Yorkshire Council to report muddy roads, and the council is calling on drivers of agricultural and construction vehicles to be responsible when using public routes, for the benefit of all users.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We understand that this is a busy time in the farming calendar, and that this year the prolonged period of rain is likely to have made conditions worse than usual.

“However, that makes it more important than ever that if farmers or construction vehicle drivers do need to use public roads, they take their responsibilities seriously. Doing all they can to ensure mud is not left on our roads not only helps to keep other road users safe, but also protects those drivers from the risk of legal action.

“Most do act responsibly, but there are some that break the law. If mud on the road results in injury, damage to property, loss or inconvenience, legal action can follow, with penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment.”

Farmers or construction vehicle operators must:

Keep to their own farm roads whenever possible.

Keep to low speeds and prevent mud from being deposited by removing any excess before driving on to roads.

Be prepared to hire equipment to promptly remove deposits.

Use authorised signs prominently positioned for road users to see.

Clean the road as necessary during the working day and always at the end.

Ensure that equipment and labour is available and is suitable for the soil and weather conditions.

When using a contractor, ensure agreement is reached beforehand on who is responsible for mud on the road (signs, cleaning etc) and that suitable public liability insurance is in place.