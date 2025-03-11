Farewell show announced by Harrogate's 'kings of heavy rock” as Black Snake prepare for one last reunion
Since they formed in the 1990s in the days of now-gone pubs like the Rum Runner, the Harrogate Arms and the Little Wonder. Black Snake have been hailed as the “kings of heavy rock” and “Harrogate’s more serious answer to Spinal Tap”.
Led by popular Harrogate singer Paul Kettley, this powerful band has always specialised in hard rock and metal covers of classic songs by the likes of Black Sabbath, Guns n Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Deep Purple, Faith No More and Judas Priest.
Now, after 30 years, Black Snake are to play their final-ever gig.
It’s been six years since the band performed and this show will be the last opportunity to catch all their thrilling power on stage.
Taking place this summer on Saturday, July 19 at The Bilton Club, frontman Paul Kettley is delighted demand for tickets for what will be an exciting but emotional farewell is already high.
“We are really looking forward to doing this one last time and revisiting songs we’ve not played in a very long time,” said the vocalist.
"We've never had a gig sell as fast as this one.
"Don’t leave it too late to book.”
Originally formed as an “alter-ego” to popular Harrogate covers band MFOR back in the nineties, Black Snake turned into a long-term exploration of the hard rock roots that the members of MFOR grew up listening to.
The band famously played a big outdoor show with hit Yorkshire rock group Terrorvision to a huge crowd on the slope facing the Harrogate Arms pub in 1997.
In 1999 they played a thrilling gig for this writer’s Charm magazine at The Tube on Commercial Street, now Retro bar.
In a sure sign that Black Snake do really put the “hard” in hard rock, the band fulfilled the engagement even though their much-loved drummer Nige Harrison clearly had a broken arm.
Tickets for Black Snake’s final show are available at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bilton-club