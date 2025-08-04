Fantastic work of Harrogate charity Resurrected Bites praised as fears grow over food insecurity

Harrogate’s MP has issued a warning about the growing problem of food poverty after seeing the “fantastic work” that Resurrected Bites does to support those in need in his constituency.

The Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough visited Gracious Street Methodist Church in Knaresborough to meet the team at Resurrected Bites

Since it was seven years ago, Resurrected Bites has turned surplus food from local businesses and supermarkets into affordable meals and grocery items via a series of community cafés and affordable groceries in Harrogate and Knaresborough..

During his visit, Tom spoke with volunteers and local families about the rising demand locally for food support.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon with Michelle Hayes, CEO of Resurrected Bites charity. (Picture contributed)

While praising Resurrected Bites’s vital work, he expressed concern over the Labour Government’s policies, such as the failure to lift the two-child benefit cap, a significant contributor to child poverty, and ongoing welfare cuts, which risk pushing more people into hardship.

"Services like Resurrected Bites are doing fantastic work to support those in need,” said Mr Gordon.

"But they shouldn’t be left to fill the gap created by a government failing in its duty to protect the most vulnerable.

"Food insecurity is growing and it will only worsen if the Government pushes ahead with harmful welfare cuts.

"This isn’t the fair, simple system promised.

"We need a welfare system built on dignity, security, and compassion, not one forcing people to rely on charity for food.”

A charity and Community Interest Company (CIC), Resurrected Bites was established in 2018 by Michelle Hayes to reduce food poverty and food waste through a series of grocery stores and cafes.

Their cafés are open to everyone and aim not only to tackle food waste but also to reduce loneliness by creating welcoming spaces where people can connect over food.

Michelle Hayes, CEO of Resurrected Bites, said: “It was a real lift to the team to spend time with our MP who is clearly passionate about addressing the same issues that we are looking to meet around food insecurity, loneliness and food waste.

"He had some excellent ideas of how we can potentially intercept more food surplus.”