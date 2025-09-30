Fantastic Taylors of Harrogate barista is heading for the World Coffee Championships in Italy

Taylors of Harrogate’s brilliant coffee barista is to fly the flag for the town at the forthcoming World Coffee Championships.

Will Woodhouse-Banks, Innovation Developer at Taylors of Harrogate, beat 40 rivals from across Britain to secure a place at the event in Milan which will run from October 17-21.

To win the UK title, the Taylors of Harrogate barista not only utilised his immense expertise but also put in a huge amount of effort and, in doing so, qualified to represent their country in the world’s premier competitive coffee event.

“It’s been a really intense process training for these championships,” said Will, “but I’m super excited to represent everything we’ve worked on and everything we stand for at Taylors.

Brilliant barista - Will Woodhouse-Banks, Innovation Developer at Taylors of Harrogate, who triumphed at the UK Barista Championships. (Picture contributed)

“My theme was all about the importance of trust in relationships in the world of coffee.

"I talked about the trust in relationships with coffee producers that we at Taylors have worked with for many years and what it means to us.”

Taylors of Harrogate has been devoted to the craft of outstanding tea and coffee since 1886.

The family firm’s coffees are created with great care and skill by its coffee team, eight of whom hold the internationally-recognised ‘Q Grader’ coffee tasting accreditation.

This was the fourth time Will, 36, had appeared in the UK championships, after placing second and third.

The competition required each barista to craft a series of standout beverages around a certain theme, judged on taste, cleanliness, creativity, technical proficiency, and presentation.

To prepare, Will made a total of more than 1,000 coffees.

Hannah Eatough, Head of Coffee Buying at Taylors of Harrogate, said: "Will’s win is testament to their hard work, dedication and passion for coffee.

"We’re excited to see Will on the world stage.

"We’re all so proud of them. They’re undoubtedly a coffee legend!"

The World Coffee Championships will see Will have just 15 minutes to wow the judges.

Will said: “I need to say a special thank you to my manager and coach Nicola Peacock.

"Without her support, I wouldn't have been able to achieve any of this.”

