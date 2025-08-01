'Fantastic' new figures reveal 10% drop in water usage in Yorkshire after hosepipe ban launched

Yorkshire Water says the hosepipe ban introduced last month to combat a summer of drought is making an impact.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, has thanked residents for their efforts to save water after figures showed domestic water usage across Yorkshire had decreased by 10% since the hosepipe restrictions came into effect on July 11.

As a result of customers heeding the ban, 70-80 million litres have been saved per day in warm weather, while days with cooler temperatures combined with some rainfall over the last three weeks led to savings of 35 million litres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 10% reduction in domestic water use since restrictions were implemented is fantastic,” said Mr Kaye.

Despite the reduced water usage in the county, and increased number of repairs to leaks across the region, reservoir stocks have dropped 1.7% over the last seven days, days Yorkshire Water. (Picture contributed)

“It’s a testament to our customers who understand the need to put the hosepipes away and to save water where they can after an extremely dry 2025 so far.”

Despite the reduced water usage, and increased number of repairs to leaks across the region, reservoir stocks dropped 1.7% over the last seven days.

Total stocks dropped to 47.4%, well below the average of 76.5% for this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire has experienced its driest and warmest spring on record, with only 15cm of rainfall between February and June - less than half the average expected.

In June, the Environment Agency officially declared a drought across the region, raising concerns about water availability during the coming months.

Temperatures have been dropping over the last few weeks with patches of rainfall, both of which help to bring down demand for water.

But Yorkshire Water says reservoir levels are still falling as it continues to distribute more than 1.2 billion litres of water every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 135,000 smart meters fitted across Yorkshire have also helped to identify more than 2,000 properties with leaky pipework.

So far, 50% of customers informed of leaks on their property have taken steps to repair them, saving 1.5 million litres per day.

Director of water at Yorkshire Water, Dave Kaye ,said: “Our teams are working around the clock to find and fix leaks but the hosepipe restrictions remain in place.”

More information at: https://www.yorkshirewater.com/